Fidayeen Attack: Civilian movement to be stopped on highway during convoy movement: Rajnath

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 15:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said the movement of civilians would be stopped when large convoys of forces ply on highways in Kashmir.
“When large forces convoy will ply on highway, the movement of civilians will be stopped for some time. Due to this measure, civilians will face inconvenience and we regret it,” Singh told reporters at Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar.
The decision in this regard, Home Minister said, was taken during a security review meeting held with state administration and top security officials at CRPF’s Recruitment Training Centre (RTC) at Humhama.
Singh, who was flanked by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Governor Satya Pal Malik, advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar and state chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, was reacting on Thursday’s Fidayeen attack on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethppora that left 40 CRPF men dead and several injured.
The CRPF vehicle was reduced to an iron heap.
A local Jaish-e-Mohammad militant Adil Ahmad of Kakapora rammed an explosive-laden-vehicle into a CRPF bus, which was part of a convoy of around 70 vehicles coming from Jammu towards Srinagar.
At RTC Humhama, he paid tributes to the slain CRPF men and shouldered coffin of one of the slain CRPF man.
The Home Minister said not only them, but entire India salutes the slain CRPF men, who were killed in the attack.
“The centre and State Government stands by the families of the slain CRPF men,” he said.
Singh said governments of all States have been asked to help families of the slain CRPF men.
The HM said the morale of forces is high and they would succeed in decisive fight against militancy in the state.
“India stands by forces in this fight against militancy with full strength,” he said.
Singh said the plans of “powers” who spread militancy in Jammu and Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) would in no way be allowed to succeed.
He said there is collusion between some people in J&K and those militant organisations and Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, who are involved in “deep” militancy conspiracy.
“Those people are playing with the future of JK especially with the youth,” he said.
Without naming Kashmiri separatist leaders or mainstream politicians, Singh said there were some elements in Kashmir, who are “paid” by ISI and the administration has been directed to review their security.
He said there were also elements, which attempt to break the communal harmony, and urged people of Jammu and Kashmir and rest of India to maintain peace and communal harmony.
About the possible security lapse, Singh said the investigation was on going on.
On violence in Jammu region, he said the State administration has been asked to deal with the situation and take “stern action” against those trying to disrupt peace and the communal fabric in the State.
Earlier, Singh visited Army’s 92-base hospital at Badamibagh, Srinagar where he enquired about the nature of injuries and treatment being provided to the injured CRPF men.