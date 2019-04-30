Few thoughts on Women and Society

April 30, 2019 | Suha

Women are full of compassion, are kind and humble, but are equally brave that is often attributed to men only.

When she is a mother she forgets about herself and dedicates her entire life to serve her children. She cares about the whole family, tends to them patiently. However in many ways, women are being treated unequally and unfairly.

In Islam women dress code is strictly modest. It has been banned in many liberal countries where freedom to choose is celebrated, but the same is denied to Muslim women. If a Muslim woman is given the right to wear western attire she must be given the right to wear modest attire which she might feel more comfortable to wear.

Dress code in Islam is not only for women but also for men. And while necessary covering is made obligatory on women, for men lowering their gaze is equally obligatory. But, unfortunately, in our society more stress is put on former so much so that for men lowering their gaze is taken for granted. And for men to lower their gaze is irrespective of what women wear. It’s an absurd reason that a woman is stared upon for what she wears.

People should not judge on appearances. Even if a woman wore modern attire, her clothing should never be about her character. This inference of deciding about someone’s character by what she wears is un-Islamic in its spirit as it amounts to conjecturing.

A woman, who in our society spends her entire life serving men, is always being told that she has less responsibility than a man in the family, just because men earn. We have always trivialized household chores that a woman spends entire life managing. It’s rarely appreciated or counted as serious work. In contemporary times women work and earn, managing both family and office life. How commendable is that!

Right from her childhood, a woman is taught and made to believe that doing household tasks is her responsibility, while a man is never asked to cook food or dust the curtains. This is compartmentalization of work. Actually it is the responsibility of both men and women to learn theses chores. To be independent you need not only to earn but also to learn these chores so that you can be self-contained.

Parents should teach both sons and daughters household tasks. Boys should be taught doing dishes, cooking food. If a wife earns and manages family then why can’t a husband wake up early, too, to prepare the children for school and wait outside for their school bus? From this a man can set an example for his children that how an ideal husband or son or a father should be. Our Prophet (SAW) used to sew his wife’s shoes, used to sweep the floor which would eventually lessen the burden on his wife.

A woman has a choice, just like a man has. She can earn or stay at home only. Even if she stays at home only and manages her family, it in itself is a huge task and she must be respected and appreciated for that. A woman who stays at home, manages her house, looks after her family is called housewife. Islam calls her Rabbaitul Bait (Queen of the House) which is exceedingly appropriate than calling her a housewife.

A woman carries her child in her womb and bears all the pain. In raising the child, she burns her energy and time selflessly. Then why is a child always given a father’s name. What makes father’s contribution to a child’s upbringing and birth so one-sided that only his name is given?

In marriage, the burden is always put on wife to salvage the marriage even if a husband raises his voice against his wife, beats her, and abuses her. And if wife wants divorce or a married life with dignity, she is coerced to adjust and compromise. The burden of mending the relation and being patient is always put heavily on women.

Another stress for women in married life is to give birth to a boy. A daughter is welcome only if it’s not followed by another daughter. In our society having only daughters is considered unfortunate.

Nowadays, lots of unethical things happen to women not because women don’t dress modestly or they are being given much freedom but I feel these things happen by parental negligence; men are raised badly, utterly lacking in moral education.

In contemporary times, only a woman knows what difficulties women face today. A woman is denounced for her body, her voice, her complexion, and her feelings. She knows that every woman is judged by the type of clothes she wears; in western attire she is characterless and in burqa she is oppressed.

I, however, do believe that there are certain things where men and women have their own respective idiosyncrasies, their own natural proclivities. But those things are small; in their capabilities and strengths they are equal, as equal as they are before the law and God.

Most of the rebuke and flak women receive, when they try to do something that defies societal norms, stems from the notion that women are inferior to men in everything, in expertise and capabilities.



