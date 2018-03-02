Festival of colours 'Holi' being celebrated across India, Prez, PM greet people

AgenciesNew Delhi
The festival of colours-Holi is being celebrated across the country on Friday
With traditional gaiety and joyous manner,
The day which signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring season
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings and good wishes to the citizens on this occasion.
In his message, President Kovind said, Holi is a celebration of harmony in society and it conveys a message of unity, goodwill and fraternity.
In a message, Vice President Mr Naidu said celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, Holi marks the end of winter and onset of spring.
Prime Minister Modi in a morning tweet wrote: "Wishing everyone a Happy Holi".
Elaborate arrangements made been in Delhi to prevent any untoward incident during the festival.
Adequate number of Delhi police personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order, and prevent violation of traffic rules.
Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 in the afternoon.
