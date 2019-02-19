Fertilizer dealers’ meet held in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Transworld Furtichem Pvt. Ltd. and Compo Expert India Monday held a dealers’ meet here at SKICC. On the occasion, they also launched seven products including Potassium Sulphate, Blaukorn Nutrifeed, Basfoliar Kelp Premium, Basfoliar CabMag sl, Basfoliar K40, Nutrifeed Calbor, Nutrifeed Calcium Nitrate.
Transworld Furtichem Pvt. Ltd is the first indigenous producer of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) and market leader in water soluble fertilizers.
Compo Expert is globally known research based high quality speciality fertilizers producing company.
Cheif Guest and former legislative assembly speaker Mohammad Akbar Lone inaugurated the meet. Special guest of honour Mohammad Yusuf Dhanani assured dealers and farmers about the quality and profitability of Transworld products.
Yogesh Chandra briefed about the sales and marketing activities of fertilizers in India.
Dr. Rajendra.P. Singh MD Compo Expert India Pvt. Ltd. explained about the collaboration of Compo Expert with transworld product branding and its activities in India.
Dr. Ganesh Singh Technical Head presented the salient features of TFPl products and its importance of Apple orchard.
The Apple experts from Spain Lordan Sanahuja and Josep Papio Toda Co-Founder and Consultant Akis International delivered a technical session on importance of pruning and nutrient management for better yield and quality of apples supported by Dr. Manish Singh- Technical Head, Compo Expert India.
They visulaized the high density apple orchard instead of traditional practices as the future of the apple growers.
At last the best sellers of Transworld products were awarded.
The program was co hosted by Ovais Janwari - Wular Candle, Srinagar.