Feroze thanks J&K Bank for opening branch at Rajpora

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement ( JKPM)) leader from Sopore Feroze Peerzada has expressed gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for opening its Business Unit in Rajpora Rampora village near apple town Sopore. He said that it was a long pending demand of the people to have a J&K Bank branch in the villag.

Feroze Peerzada reiterated that JKPM was committed to serving people of the state and solve their problems.

"Service to the people and fight for their rights was the sacred mission of JKPM which will be persued as an act of faith,” Feroze Peerzada said.

He asked people to strengthen the hands of Dr Shah Faesal.

He has assured the people that JKPM would leave no stone unturned to get their genuine problems solved earnestly.

He said the overall socio political system in the state was in need to be overhauled to make it people oriented and responsive to the urges and aspirations of the people.