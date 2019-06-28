About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Feroze hails JK Bank for opening Unit at Dangerpora.

Senior Executive member of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Feroze Peerzada has hailed Chairman JK Bank for opening Business Unit of the prestigious Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Dangarpora Sopore.
He said opening of a J&K Bank Branch in Dangerpora Sopore which is a business hub in South Kashmir, was a long pending demand of the local populace and traders’ community.
In a statement, Feroze Peerzada while hailing JK Bank authorities for acceding to his request about opening of JK Bank Business Unit at Dangerpora, said it would provide a big relief to the general public as well as traders to have banking facilities at their door steps. He said earlier, people of the area had to travel a long distance upto Sopore to reach the J&K Bank branch.
He said availability of banking facilities near doorsteps would go a long way in the promotion of business and self employment opportunities in the respective areas.
"In fact, other premier Banking institutions especially Ellaqai Dehati Bank, Cooperative Bank and NABARD should also open their business units in Dangerpora to enable consumers to avail banking facilities at competitive rates.”
He said Dangerpora is primarily ahorticulture and agriculture based area which has a vast fruit business potential.
Peerzada has asked the Banking institutions to create massive awareness among the fruit growers about post harvest technologies and provide them hassle free lending facilities to set up their own cold storage units, Grading and Packaging sheds besides purchasing modern agriculture machinery like power Tillers and multipurpose tractors to boost their business. He said there are various central and state government schemes for promotion and development of agriculture and horticulture based industries which offer special subsidy and concessions. He has enjoined upon the concerned officers and field agencies to launch a vigorous awareness campaign to educate farmers and fruit growers about various horticulture and agriculture promotion schemes in Vogue. He said shifting towards agriculture based business and trade on commercial lines was imperative to achieve economic self- reliance and financial autonomy.

 

