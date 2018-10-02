Feroz elected chairman LAHDC Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsKargil, Oct 1:
The Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development (LAHDC) Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan has been elected as the Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor of 4th LAHDC, Kargil unopposed here Monday.
The Councilor Aga Syed Ahmad from Sankoo Constituency and NasirMunshi from Chaskore Constituency proposed the name of Feroz Ahmad Khan as Chairman/CEC for 4th LAHDC, Kargil, after which Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, VikasKundal announced the name of Feroz Ahmad Khan as Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil.
Feroz today assumed the charge of the post of Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil.
Earlier, the Principal District Session Judge, S K Bhagat administered the oath to newly nominated four Councilors of LAHDC, Kargil-2018 at Conference Hall, Baroo today. These included Padma Dorjey, Zainab Bi, StanzinChosgyal and LeelaBanoo.