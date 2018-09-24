Feral dogs major threat to black-necked crane in Ladakh region

Dogs continue to damage bird eggs, chicks
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Feral dogs are emerging as a major threat to the black-necked crane as the dogs continue to damage the bird eggs and chicks in cold desert Ladakh region.
With a great cultural significance, the black-necked crane is the most important state bird of Jammu and Kashmir, which lives on high altitudes in Tibetan plateau, India, and Bhutan.
These birds build their nests in open environments which makes them vulnerable to predators. They have whitish bodies, long slender black legs and long black necks with a red crown adorning their heads.
A study published in ‘Animal Conservation’ last year has shown that dogs are a major threat to wild species.
The study has revealed that around 68 % of the attacks were carried out by dogs and have contributed to the extinction of 45 % of the species. Around 48 percent of the incidents were reported in and around wildlife protected areas.
Dogs are a known or potential threat to the threatened species in India, which have attacked 80 species carrying out 460 attacks between September 2014 and June 2016.
At least 31 of the species attacked were the IUCN Red List threatened species, including four critically endangered species.
Mohammad Sajid Sultan, Regional Wild Life Warden, Ladakh told Rising Kashmir that the Ladakh region has a vast landscape and black-necked cranes are large ground-nesting birds. “So the birds are likely to get predated by the dogs. We cannot overrule this.”
He said, the department was working on it, in fact, the sterilization of dogs and other things to control them was on the priority.
“But this dog attack is a big problem in the region. Even people have died due to the dog menace. In fact, the whole state is facing this problem. People including the rare species have died due to the dog attacks,” he said.
Sultan said that the sterilization is not helping to control the dog menace.
He believes that this is the high time to consider "culling such animals" (feral dogs) which are over nexus that an environment and ecology cannot hold.
“Sterilization won’t help anymore now as the dog population is alarming. Until and unless we don’t think beyond it, it is difficult to control the attacks carried out by the dogs.
In a paper published in international journal Ambio, researchers noted that the dogs are the world’s third most damaging invasive mammalian predators, behind rodents and cats.
Besides predation, dogs endanger wildlife through disturbance of habitat, disease transmission, competition, and hybridization. All types of dogs can interact with wildlife and have severe negative impacts on biodiversity, the study says.
Jigmat Takpa, former forest conservator of Ladakh said that he had conserved the black-necked crane for about 20 years, as it is highly revered by the people of Ladakh and has a great cultural significance.
He said that the threatened species with small population sizes are particularly vulnerable to such intense attacks of predation.
“The successful breeding of black-necked crane is the damage caused to the eggs and chicks of the bird by feral dogs. It needs more attention and action,” said Takpa.
He said that managing the problem requires looking at ecological, cultural and social perspectives.
Predation was the most commonly reported impact of dogs on wildlife. The typically omnivorous diet of dogs means they have strong potential to affect a diversity of species.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India “Some of the dogs are owned both by armed forces as well as by the local nomads.”
Besides dogs, another threat to the bird is the loss of habitat due to the degradation of wetlands and changing agricultural practices in both its breeding and wintering grounds.
As per the international research, aside from simply killing animals, dogs can harm wildlife in other ways, such as by spreading disease, interbreeding with other canidae, competing for resources such as food or shelter, and causing disturbances by chasing or harassment.