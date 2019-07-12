Female tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 69-year-old female tourist from Chattisgarh died due to heart attack at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg on Thursday.

The tourist identified as Pallavi Khokle, wife of Prakash Khukle of Raipora Chattisgarh age about 69 died due to cardiac arrest at famous tourist resort Gulmarg.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS) Correspondent, after completing all legal formalities, the dead body was handed over to her family members. (KNS)