March 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Female SPO shot dead in Shopian

A female Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.
A police official said three unknown gunmen barged into the house of a female SPO Khusboo Jan daughter of Manzoor Ahmad at Vehil area of Shopian district today and fired upon her from close range.
The lady SPO sustained critical bullet injuries on face and was referred to nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
After the incident, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot and launched search operation to track down the assailants. However, no arrests were reported.
Khusboo was recruited as SPO in 2016. She was posted in Shopian.
This was fourth attack carried out by suspected militants in last four days in south Kashmir.
On Wednesday afternoon, suspected militants shot dead army deserter Showket Ahmad Naik in Pinglina village of district Pulwama.
The National Conference block president Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday night, a civilian Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 40, from Beighpora village of Awantipora area was shot dead by gunmen after abduction.
Meanwhile, National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of the woman SPO.
"A lady special police officer (SPO) was shot & killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family & all her J&K police colleagues," he tweeted.
PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the vicious cycle of death and destruction seems to have no end in the Valley.
"I strongly condemn this brutal act of terror. My condolences to the family. This vicious cycle of death and destruction seems to have no end," she wrote on Twitter.

 

 

