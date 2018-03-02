Female aspirants asked to apply under mahram category

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 1:
Executive Officer, State Hajj Committee (SHC) Thursday said that female aspirants whose mahram (close relative) stand selected for Hajj-2018 can submit their Hajj application form along with requisite documents in the prescribed format by March 20.
The application form along with prescribed format is available on SHC website www.jkshc.com. The Executive officer said the applicants of Jammu and Ladakh regions can submit their forms through email on jkstatehaj@gmail.com.
“In case of excess applications, the selection of pilgrims under mahram category shall be done through draw of lots to be conducted by Haj Committee of India, Mumbai,” he added.
