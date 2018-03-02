About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hajj-2018

Female aspirants asked to apply under mahram category

Published at March 02, 2018 03:50 AM 0Comment(s)774views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, March 1:

 Executive Officer, State Hajj Committee (SHC) Thursday said that female aspirants whose mahram (close relative) stand selected for Hajj-2018 can submit their Hajj application form along with requisite documents in the prescribed format by March 20.
The application form along with prescribed format is available on SHC website www.jkshc.com. The Executive officer said the applicants of Jammu and Ladakh regions can submit their forms through email on jkstatehaj@gmail.com.
“In case of excess applications, the selection of pilgrims under mahram category shall be done through draw of lots to be conducted by Haj Committee of India, Mumbai,” he added.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top