Felling of banned Russian poplar trees starts in Kupwara

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg along with team of officers Monday started drive for removal of banned Russian trees from Zangli area.

The District Administration has already ordered immediate felling of the banned Russian poplar trees following High Courts orders.

The drive was started in several areas of Kupwara town to ensure implementation of the court orders.

Deputy Commissioner directed all Tehsildars and other concerned to intensify the drive to axe the banned poplars immediately in the district.

DC Kupwara directed ACR Kupwara to frame the teams of officers at Tehsil and Zonal level for fully implementation of court order.

DC was accompanied by ACR, DFO Social Forestry, Exen I&FC, Tehsildar and other concerned.

