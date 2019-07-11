Felicitation ceremony of meritorious students held at GVEI

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Felicitation Ceremony of meritorious students of GVEI from 2010 to 2018 was held Wednesday at Green Valley Educational Institute. S.S. Bali, (Additional District Development Commissioner) presided over the function. He shared his inspiring thoughts on the occasion G. N. Var, President Private School Association declared the event as a source of inspiration for future aspirants.

In a statement the school administration said the meritorious students were accompanied by their parents. The students were awarded medals, citations and certificates by the Chief Guest.