About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Felicitation ceremony of meritorious students held at GVEI

The Felicitation Ceremony of meritorious students of GVEI from 2010 to 2018 was held Wednesday at Green Valley Educational Institute. S.S. Bali, (Additional District Development Commissioner) presided over the function. He shared his inspiring thoughts on the occasion G. N. Var, President Private School Association declared the event as a source of inspiration for future aspirants.
In a statement the school administration said the meritorious students were accompanied by their parents. The students were awarded medals, citations and certificates by the Chief Guest.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Felicitation ceremony of meritorious students held at GVEI

              

The Felicitation Ceremony of meritorious students of GVEI from 2010 to 2018 was held Wednesday at Green Valley Educational Institute. S.S. Bali, (Additional District Development Commissioner) presided over the function. He shared his inspiring thoughts on the occasion G. N. Var, President Private School Association declared the event as a source of inspiration for future aspirants.
In a statement the school administration said the meritorious students were accompanied by their parents. The students were awarded medals, citations and certificates by the Chief Guest.

News From Rising Kashmir

;