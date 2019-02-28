Fearing Red Algal bloom in Dal Lake, LAWDA starts weed excavation, increase in depth

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 27:
Fearing growth of red algal blooms on the surface of Dal Lake, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has started excavation of weeds and increase the depth of the lake.
An official at LAWDA told Rising Kashmir that excavation of unwanted weeds has been started from the area of Dal Lake to Nishat Pipeline Bund.
“The two-kilometer stretch remains worst hit area with the red algae bloom during the summer season and often deface the beauty of the lake,” the official said.
He said as the temperature increases the growth red algal bloom surfaces on the lake due to high nutrient content in the lake.
Executive Engineer, Lake Division 1st, Raman Uppal said along with excavation they are increasing the depth of the Lake.
“It will help to curb the growth of red algal bloom which engulfs the whole portion of the water body. We are doing it manually as it will be more effective in controlling the unwanted weeds,” he said.
Uppal said one meter depth is also increased from the existing base of the lake.
“Use of fertilizers, pesticides in nearby areas gives birth to these unwanted blooms. The authority is trying to completely wipe out the weeds and lily pads from Dal Lake,” he added.
In-charge Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Tariq Hussain said presently there are around 40-50 laborers on the excavation job.
“Apart from surfacing of algal blooms, it will help in improving the fish habitat in the area and will improve the quality of water in the lake,” he said.
Hussain said they have excavation target of 15,000 cubic meters in the Dal Lake which remains most affected during summers.
“The extraction of unwanted weeds and increasing depth will be achieved in April. Around 35-40% of the target has been achieved since past one and a half month,” he claimed.
He said although they are financially weak but Vice Chairman LAWDA has assured every possible help for the move.
Earlier, environmental experts had expressed dissatisfaction over the presence of red algae bloom on Dal surface which completely changes the lake’s color to red.
They had advised uprooting of these unwanted aquatic plants manually rather than mechanically de-weeding that leaves roots underwater.