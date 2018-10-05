Fear of Board Exams: Remedies and management

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
To bring the exams of class 11th under board again is a pro-academic decision. The experiment of home exam with the class proved to be a failure. It has damaged a lot.
After clearing matric, it was in no way justified to take a pause for one year before sitting on class 12th benches. The year was not taken serious neither by learners nor by the teachers at the maximum, if not by all.
For upscalling academic excellence, class 11th is equally significant as the classes of1th and 12th are. The input of seriousness and accountability incurred at this stage will boost the intellectual capacity of the students to determine their performance in different competitive exams and study of varied courses.
To realise the dreams of their life and career, it is unwise to let them sleep while being in journey to reach the destination.
This is true that exams in overall surely bring with them stress and anxiety for both children and parents. For the children, the stress is more direct and obvious. Exams over power them, sometimes unnecessarily, and they start thinking whether they could perform better than their mates and peers, neighbours and relatives and many more like.
How to rut the chronology and details in Social Sciences, make up the deficiency in Maths, find out the solution of mechanics and optics in physics etc? How to do all this in the shortest time? This gushes through the minds of children and often piles up the levels of stress and strain.
It is actually a berating of conventional system of examination and evaluation which is in vogue for decades together. It terribly haunts the students and fails to evaluate their holistic achievements.
But, society is also part of the stimulation which generates mess. Self-styled standards of efficiency, learning and performance for the students set by it are unnatural and much more traditional. Unfortunately, these are popularly viewed as the real parameters.
In the contemporary madding crowd and rat race, every student strives his hardest to be at first position, that is only one in each class. There are indeed push factors evolved by the parents and family behind this phenomena in which both the wards and parents live under persistent pressure which is sure to tell upon their health and habit.
No one seems to be contended at number second. This ruins the social relations among the batch mates and creates cramps at larger levels in society as well.
The sociologists, Child Psychologists and other intelligentsia have also been putting in their best to make a paradigm shift in the credulous approach of society - thinking of exams, results and achievement charts.
Both, the reforms in exams and softening the otherwise stiff mental alignments of society viz a viz the figures of the children in exams and tests need to be made student-friendly. But, west is still far away and the mood of society seems to take time to change.
In this static and stereotyped society, right now, we have to be adjusted and accommodated and surely need some 'home made' remedies, apart from the appropriate counselling to be ensured by teachers at institutional level:
- Let parents be calm and relaxed when talking with their children during exams. Because children can sense stress in their parents quite easily and do not need this extra burden on them during exam times. Many parents will remember their own feelings associated with exams and need to learn from it
- Parents need to reduce their own stress levels associated with their children’s exam times, so focus on what works best for you in this regard. Engage with some meaningful activity, play a sport or any activity that can release nervous tension and ease the mind
- Depending on your child’s levels of organisation, it might be helpful to go through their study plan, helping them to break up their work into manageable pieces and making sure they schedule enough social time for a healthy balance
- Keep an eye out for changes in behaviour. As parents we should look to see how our children are responding to and managing their stress levels. If there are any notable changes in how they behave then have a chat and ask them how you can help. This simple act may be enough in itself, as your child will feel listened to and supported
- Ensure your child is eating normally. Often exam pressures mean your child eats snack foods and misses out on a nutritious and balanced diet. That can tell upon his health as well as the performance in these so called exams
- Children often want to study late and for longer hours (cramming) which eats into sleeping time. Make them understood that it is very important that children have a sufficient amount of sleep so they can function normally. Because proper levels of sleep aid the memory process and make children less cranky
- Understand it well; exams at lower standards are not the ‘be all and end all’ of your child’s life. We are more defined by how we act and respond to life events than by the score we achieve on a test. There are always options out there. The world is vast and the fields are multiple
- Try not to make too many demands on your child at this time as any ensuing argument will be entirely counterproductive for you, your child and your dream figures in exams. Therefore, most of all, make sure your child knows you are there to support them unconditionally regardless of the exam results
- Be positive to encourage your child to greet those who have scored more than him/her. Remember, this would end up as a big change at the end of the day
- Finally, taking care is prospective which every parent must do. Be a mentor and guard, for sure. But, not God of your children