Fear grips Tangdhar residents

August 01, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Fear has gripped the residents of Tangdhar area along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after a dozen people were injured as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire and artillery shells along the frontiers.

On Tuesday, about a dozen people were injured and many residential houses including a school damaged in the firing and artillery shelling along the LoC, local residents said.

Peerzada Sayeed, a local resident, said at 1 pm the firing and shelling started. “It intermittently continued till 9 pm, causing panic among the residents”.

“Since last evening, people couldn’t move outside their homes. Fortunately, no human life was lost. However, a person died of cardiac arrest when the firing was on,” he said.

The deceased was identified as Irshad Hussain Raina son of Mohammad Arif Raina of Baghdilla, Tangdhar.

Peerzada said the area came under heavy firing from Pakistani troops.

“We have not witnessed such magnitude of firing since 2003 , when India and Pakistan reached an agreement of truce on LoC,” he said.

He said due to cross-LoC firing, two women were injured at TP Zanareshi Chokibal, some 10 kilometers away from main Tangdhar.

An Army official said there was an unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan troops. “They resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas. The army deployed at LoC strongly retaliated causing causalities to the other side”.

Peerzada said the cross-LoC firing even didn’t spare the livestock and standing crops. “The shells and firing hit the maize, paddy fields and grazing fields, where people usually herd the animals.”

“More than a dozen animals were also killed in the firing,” he said.

Following Tuesday’s firing and shelling, normal life in the area was badly affected on Wednesday as business establishments remained close.

Tanghdar, which is a part of Karnah tehsil, is located close to LoC and is nestled by dense forests.

Karnah, which comprises 42 villages and over 12000 households, is vulnerable to LoC firing.

An official said they could not freely visit the area and assess the damage due to fear factor.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Illiyas Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that at least six people were injured in cross-LoC firing as per the hospital details.

“However, some people with minor injuries didn’t come to hospital,” he said.

The SDM said the cross-LoC firing caused heavy damage to two residential houses and a school while teams were deputed to assess the actual damage.

Asked whether border residents would be shifted to safer places, SDM said, “It was not possible as there is not a single place in Karnah which is not vulnerable to cross-LoC firing and shelling.”

“We have advised people to stay indoors. They should stay in underground bunkers,” he said.

Ilyas said construction of underground bunkers for every household was big project and a proposal in this regard is under the consideration of higher authorities.

“Only 2 percent people have underground bunkers there,” he said.