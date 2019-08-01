About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Fear grips Tangdhar residents

Fear has gripped the residents of Tangdhar area along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after a dozen people were injured as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire and artillery shells along the frontiers.
On Tuesday, about a dozen people were injured and many residential houses including a school damaged in the firing and artillery shelling along the LoC, local residents said.
Peerzada Sayeed, a local resident, said at 1 pm the firing and shelling started. “It intermittently continued till 9 pm, causing panic among the residents”.
“Since last evening, people couldn’t move outside their homes. Fortunately, no human life was lost. However, a person died of cardiac arrest when the firing was on,” he said.
The deceased was identified as Irshad Hussain Raina son of Mohammad Arif Raina of Baghdilla, Tangdhar.
Peerzada said the area came under heavy firing from Pakistani troops.
“We have not witnessed such magnitude of firing since 2003 , when India and Pakistan reached an agreement of truce on LoC,” he said.
He said due to cross-LoC firing, two women were injured at TP Zanareshi Chokibal, some 10 kilometers away from main Tangdhar.
An Army official said there was an unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan troops. “They resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas. The army deployed at LoC strongly retaliated causing causalities to the other side”.
Peerzada said the cross-LoC firing even didn’t spare the livestock and standing crops. “The shells and firing hit the maize, paddy fields and grazing fields, where people usually herd the animals.”
“More than a dozen animals were also killed in the firing,” he said.
Following Tuesday’s firing and shelling, normal life in the area was badly affected on Wednesday as business establishments remained close.
Tanghdar, which is a part of Karnah tehsil, is located close to LoC and is nestled by dense forests.
Karnah, which comprises 42 villages and over 12000 households, is vulnerable to LoC firing.
An official said they could not freely visit the area and assess the damage due to fear factor.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Illiyas Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that at least six people were injured in cross-LoC firing as per the hospital details.
“However, some people with minor injuries didn’t come to hospital,” he said.
The SDM said the cross-LoC firing caused heavy damage to two residential houses and a school while teams were deputed to assess the actual damage.
Asked whether border residents would be shifted to safer places, SDM said, “It was not possible as there is not a single place in Karnah which is not vulnerable to cross-LoC firing and shelling.”
“We have advised people to stay indoors. They should stay in underground bunkers,” he said.
Ilyas said construction of underground bunkers for every household was big project and a proposal in this regard is under the consideration of higher authorities.
“Only 2 percent people have underground bunkers there,” he said.

Latest News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Jul 31 | Agencies
MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Jul 31 | Riyaz Bhat
IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Fear grips Tangdhar residents

              

Fear has gripped the residents of Tangdhar area along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after a dozen people were injured as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire and artillery shells along the frontiers.
On Tuesday, about a dozen people were injured and many residential houses including a school damaged in the firing and artillery shelling along the LoC, local residents said.
Peerzada Sayeed, a local resident, said at 1 pm the firing and shelling started. “It intermittently continued till 9 pm, causing panic among the residents”.
“Since last evening, people couldn’t move outside their homes. Fortunately, no human life was lost. However, a person died of cardiac arrest when the firing was on,” he said.
The deceased was identified as Irshad Hussain Raina son of Mohammad Arif Raina of Baghdilla, Tangdhar.
Peerzada said the area came under heavy firing from Pakistani troops.
“We have not witnessed such magnitude of firing since 2003 , when India and Pakistan reached an agreement of truce on LoC,” he said.
He said due to cross-LoC firing, two women were injured at TP Zanareshi Chokibal, some 10 kilometers away from main Tangdhar.
An Army official said there was an unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan troops. “They resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas. The army deployed at LoC strongly retaliated causing causalities to the other side”.
Peerzada said the cross-LoC firing even didn’t spare the livestock and standing crops. “The shells and firing hit the maize, paddy fields and grazing fields, where people usually herd the animals.”
“More than a dozen animals were also killed in the firing,” he said.
Following Tuesday’s firing and shelling, normal life in the area was badly affected on Wednesday as business establishments remained close.
Tanghdar, which is a part of Karnah tehsil, is located close to LoC and is nestled by dense forests.
Karnah, which comprises 42 villages and over 12000 households, is vulnerable to LoC firing.
An official said they could not freely visit the area and assess the damage due to fear factor.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Illiyas Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that at least six people were injured in cross-LoC firing as per the hospital details.
“However, some people with minor injuries didn’t come to hospital,” he said.
The SDM said the cross-LoC firing caused heavy damage to two residential houses and a school while teams were deputed to assess the actual damage.
Asked whether border residents would be shifted to safer places, SDM said, “It was not possible as there is not a single place in Karnah which is not vulnerable to cross-LoC firing and shelling.”
“We have advised people to stay indoors. They should stay in underground bunkers,” he said.
Ilyas said construction of underground bunkers for every household was big project and a proposal in this regard is under the consideration of higher authorities.
“Only 2 percent people have underground bunkers there,” he said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;