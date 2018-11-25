FCS&CA squad imposes Rs 3500 fine on errant shopkeepers

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 24:
The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today collected a fine of Rs 3500 from 8 shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, during its market checking here at various areas in Srinagar district.
In a statement, the spokesperson of the department said that the enforcement squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement, North and South Zones conducted market checking at LD Hospital market, Gogjibagh, Jawahar Nagar, Iqbal Park, Lal Chowk and other areas. During the market checking 55 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs 3500 was collected as fine from 8 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1995. The errant shopkeepers were warned to remain careful in future.