FCS&CA recovers Rs 4700 fine from erring traders

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, DECEMBER 22:
The Enforcement squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today recovered Rs 4700 fine from 15 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
As per an official handout issued here, the market checking squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement North and South zones inspected 48 business establishments in old Secretariat, Budshah Chowk, Lal Chowk, S.P College Road, Barbar Shah, S,D colony, Batmaloo, Allochi Bagh, and Dobi Mohalla adjoining areas in the Srinagar City, where the erring traders were fined for violating norms.