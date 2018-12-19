About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

FCS&CA recovers Rs 4200 fine from erring traders

Srinagar, Dec 18:

 The Enforcement squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Monday recovered Rs 4200fine from 11 shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
As per an official handout issued here, the market checking squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement North and South zones, inspected 57 business establishments in Shaheed Gunj, Tankipora, KaniKadal, Shergari, Old Secretariate, Jehangir Chowk, H S High Street, GaniKhann, Saria Bala, Mehraj Bazar, and adjoining areas in the Srinagar City, where the erring traders were fined for violating the norms.

