FCS&CA recovers Rs 3400 fine from erring traders

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 14:

 The Enforcement squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Friday charged Rs 3400 fine from eight erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
As per an official handout issued here, the market checking squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement North and South zones inspected 44 business establishment in M A Road, Dalgate, Sonawar, Karan Nagar, and adjoining areas in the Srinagar City, where the erring traders were fined for violating norms.

