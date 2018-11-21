About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

FCS&CA inspection squad fines Rs 9400 from errant shopkeepers

Published at November 21, 2018 01:20 AM 0Comment(s)183views


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 20:

 The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today collected a fine of Rs 9400 from 22 errant shopkeepers during its market checking here at various areas in Srinagar district.
In a statement, the spokesperson of the department said that the enforcement squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement conducted market checking at Eid Gah, Zonimar, Soura, Gulab Bagh, Zakoora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, wanbal, Nowgam and adjoining areas where 105 business establishments were inspected. During the inspection, some of the shopkeepers were found violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the errant shopkeepers were penalized.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top