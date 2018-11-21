FCS&CA inspection squad fines Rs 9400 from errant shopkeepers

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 20:
The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today collected a fine of Rs 9400 from 22 errant shopkeepers during its market checking here at various areas in Srinagar district.
In a statement, the spokesperson of the department said that the enforcement squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement conducted market checking at Eid Gah, Zonimar, Soura, Gulab Bagh, Zakoora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, wanbal, Nowgam and adjoining areas where 105 business establishments were inspected. During the inspection, some of the shopkeepers were found violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the errant shopkeepers were penalized.