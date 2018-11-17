FCS&CA inspection squad fines Rs 13.900 from errant shopkeepers

Srinagar, Nov 16:
The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today collected a fine of Rs 13,900 from 34 errant shopkeepers during its market checking here at various areas in Srinagar district.
In a press release issued here, the spokesperson of the department said that the enforcement squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement on Friday conducted market checking at Nehru Park, Chasma Shahi, Nishat, Karan Nagar, Batamaloo, Mahrajpora, Hyderpora, Peerbagh, Humhama, Kak Sarai, Sakidafar, and Eidgah, where 130 business establishments were inspected. During the inspection, some of the shopkeepers were found violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the errant shopkeepers were penalized.