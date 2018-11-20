FCS&CA imposes fine of Rs 3100 on errant shopkeepers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19 :
Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Monday collected a fine of Rs 3100 from 8 errant shopkeepers during its market checking here at various areas in Srinagar district.
In a statement, the spokesperson of the department said that the enforcement squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement on Friday conducted market checking at Mahraj Bazar, LD Road, Jawahar Nagar, Raj Bagh and adjoining areas where 45 business establishments were inspected. During the inspection, some of the shopkeepers were found violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the errant shopkeepers were penalized.