About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

FCS&CA imposes fine of Rs 3100 on errant shopkeepers

Published at November 20, 2018 01:03 AM 0Comment(s)192views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 19 :

 Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Monday collected a fine of Rs 3100 from 8 errant shopkeepers during its market checking here at various areas in Srinagar district.
In a statement, the spokesperson of the department said that the enforcement squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement on Friday conducted market checking at Mahraj Bazar, LD Road, Jawahar Nagar, Raj Bagh and adjoining areas where 45 business establishments were inspected. During the inspection, some of the shopkeepers were found violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the errant shopkeepers were penalized.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top