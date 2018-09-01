FCS&CA Directorate holds awareness events to mark Consumer Day

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, AUGUST 31:
Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Jammu, organized series of awareness events to mark the observance of Consumer Day.
According to an official, the department organized public interactions, group discussions and DD National talks to create public awareness about Consumer Rights and responsibilities.
The official said that the main function was organized at Press Club Jammu whereat Director FCS&CA Amit Sharma was the Chief Guest and Member State Consumer Protection Commission D.K Kapoor was the guest of honor.
Also present were Joint Director FCS&CA Pawan Sharma, Deputy Director Supplies Joginder Singh, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Organization Dr Parvesh, President Retailers Association Yash Pal Gupta, Er Subash Khanna, Arun Kumar, Vice-Presidents of Consumer Protection Organization, Jammu and others were present in the function.
In his address, the director urged the public to realize their rights as Consumers and act as true whistle blowers to expose unfair trade practices in their areas.
He urged the public to create awareness among younger generations as they are the real consumers and can lay strong foundation for a society aware of consumer rights.
Later a Delivery Boy gave demonstration on Installation of LPG Gas Cylinder, Pipe fitting, Mention of Expiry Dates, etc.
The Guest of honour D.K Kapoor gave an elaborate description on the role of Consumer Fora in addressing the Consumer complaints relating to Product Malfunctioning, Deficient Service Delivery and the quantum of damages being awarded by Forum in different cases.
He shared the unique feature of State Consumer Forum J&K which can award unlimited amount of damages.
A special half an hour live talk "Aaj Kal" with Director FCS&CA and Chairperson Consumer Protection Organization Jammu D.R Danish was aired on DD National Jammu to create awareness about consumer rights and role of FCS&CA in helping people 24x7x365 through usage of helpline etc, the official added.