FCSCA Dept issues notice to accused candidates

M T RasoolBandipora:
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) here in Bandipora on Monday issued notice to three candidates accused of forgery and tempering marks sheets in connivance with officials to get undue benefit during the recruitment process of IV class employees in the department.
The development came after Rising Kashmir reported the alleged case of forgery by three candidates who have figured in a tentative shortlist published by department of FCSCA following the recruitment process of IV class employees initiated under advertisement No:653 0f 2017.
The Assistant Director FCSCA Department Bandipora, Reyaz Ahmed on Monday issued notice to three candidates directing them to submit original 10th and 12th marks sheets and Date of Birth Certificates in the office within three days of time.
The Assistant Director vide his communication No: AF/FCS & CA/Bpr/2019/1200 Dated 23-02-2019 in possession of Rising Kashmir have directed 'forgery' accused candidates to submit documents for further verification following the Rising Kashmir news story.
The separate communications issued to three candidates Zahid Majid Mir,Ruqayia Akther and Ulfat Jan mentioning the forgery and fabrication of marks sheet have directed them submit certificates.
Meanwhile aggrieved candidates have expressed doubt over the notices as the department has not mentioned the name of officials who according to them have facilitated the alleged forgery to help their kin in the recruitment process.
"It is surprising that FSC CA employees who facilitated the forgery have not been mentioned though district Administration have sought report about them" said an aspirant Mushtaq Ahmed.
Earlier it was alleged by dropout aspirants that in a process of recruitment here by FCSCA Bandipora, a group of employees including grade two officers have managed to submit forged marks sheets of their kith and kin to accommodate them in tentative shortlist. Assistant Director FCSCA assured the matter will be probed.
Pertinently Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora Reyaz Ahmed Beigh following the news report sought a detailed report from FCSCA Department against the officials accused of facilitating the fraud. However concerned department have not submitted any such report yet ACR. Assistant Director FCSCA Reyaz Ahmed Malik said that all the details will be sent to higher ups. "We will wait and check the documents of accused candidates if found wrong legal action will be initiated against them" Reyaz told Rising Kashmir.