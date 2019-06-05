About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

FCS&CA collects Rs 2700 as penalty from erring traders

The Enforcement Squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today collected a penalty sum of Rs 2700 from five erring traders during their market checking.
According to an official handout issued here, the market checking was carried out in various areas of Srinagar City including Karanagar, Habba Kadal, Kani Kadal, Hazaratbal, Nishat, and Shalimar. During the checking, the squad inspected 145 business establishments and found five traders violating Essential Commodities Act, 1955 who were duly penalized.

 

