FCS&CA collects fine of Rs 3700 from erring traders

Srinagar, Jan 21:
The Enforcement squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Tuesday collected a fine of Rs 3700 from 11 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The market checking squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement North and South zones inspected 70 business establishments in Ganderpora Eidgah, Wangenppora, MIG colony, Bemina, Qammerwari, pass and adjoining areas in the Srinagar City, where the erring traders were fined for violating norms.