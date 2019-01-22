About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

FCS&CA collects fine of Rs 3700 from erring traders

Published at January 22, 2019 12:48 AM 0Comment(s)228views


Srinagar, Jan 21:

The Enforcement squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Tuesday collected a fine of Rs 3700 from 11 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The market checking squad headed by Assistant Director Enforcement North and South zones inspected 70 business establishments in Ganderpora Eidgah, Wangenppora, MIG colony, Bemina, Qammerwari, pass and adjoining areas in the Srinagar City, where the erring traders were fined for violating norms.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top