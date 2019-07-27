FCR visits Samba, inspects ongoing work on scanning land records, writing of Jamabandis

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal on Friday visited Samba district and inspected progress on scanning of revenue records and preparation of Jamabandis under Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

As per an official, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kulbushan Khajuria, SDM, Vijaypur, Vijay Kumar, SDM, Ghagwal, Ritu Mahajan besides Tehsildars and other concerned officers.

During his tour, the FCR visited Patwar Khanas at Jakh Shah Balode, Ghagwal and Jatwal villages where concerned patwaris apprised him of the number of Jamabandis updated so far. He appreciated the efforts of the revenue staff in writing the Jamabandis expeditiously and correctly.

The FCR also inspected various Khewat, Khatas and Khasra No’s of Jamabandis which were already prepared for submission in the record room. He checked the Latha Massavis of the villages for which the Jamabandis were under preparation.

The FCR emphasised maintenance, accuracy and preparation of error free records.

Meanwhile, he visited record room Samba where revenue records are being scanned and quality of scanned documents is being checked for further digitalization.

The DC apprised the FCR that more than 80% of the total revenue documents have been scanned and the remaining work shall be completed soon.

Later, the FCR chaired a meeting of revenue functionaries and laid emphasis on early completion of the work of writing fresh jamabandis of all the remaining villages, the official added.