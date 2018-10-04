FCR reviews land record digitization in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03:
Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), Dr. Pawan Kotwal on Wednesday reviewed the progress on Digitization of land records here at a meeting of concerned district level authorities.
According to an official, Regional Director Survey and Land Record Rajesh Shavan gave brief about the latest status of the implementation of the project in the district.
He apprised that about 5 lakh documents have been scanned of which 197 stands checked by the department in terms of its quality, the official added.
He said that due to space constraint the department is not in a position to keep pace with scanning work.
The FCR asked the DC to work out the possibility of additional space to the Regional Director for putting additional scanning machines and creating more quality check cells.
He also asked the DC to work out the estimate and prepare the type design for modern record room.
Later, FCR accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar and Regional Director Land Survey Records & ACR inspected ongoing Girdawari in village DallahGangera. The FCR asked the concerned for demarcation of public path in Gangera and directed RDD to construct this path at an earliest. He also asked the DC to furnish the list of villages where post of numberdars are vacant.
Kotwal advised the revenue officers to conduct regular field visits and verify the work of Girdawari as per the statutory instructions. He also asked the DC to send a report along with copies of FardPartals indicating the details of inspections conducted by each revenue officer, the official added.