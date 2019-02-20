FCIK condole Bhat

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), KSSIA Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Industrial. Associations of Zakura, Zainakote, Sanat Nagar, Khunmoh, and others have conveyed heartfelt condolences to Javid Ahmad Bhat President Industrial Association Sopore on the demise of his mother in law.
A delegation of scores of entrepreneurs led by Mukhtar Yousuf visited the bereaved family to pay their personal condolences. While expressing solidarity with the family at this hour of grief, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
Former President FCIK Shakeel Qalander has also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Javid Ahmad Bhat and other members of the bereaved family.