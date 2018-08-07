FC Dash Baramulla beat Sports Line Academy Sopore by 4-2 goals

In the ongoing Sopore Football Cup one more match was played between FC Dash Baramulla and Sports Line Academy Sopore at Khushall Sports Stadium Sopore. Sports Line Academy Sopore played attacking and aggressive football from the word go and dominate over FC Dash Baramulla and score 1st goal of the match in 27th minute of the match and maintain their lead till end of 1st half of the match. In 2nd half of the match Sports Line Academy Sopore continued their attacking/aggressive football and doubled their lead in 50th minute of the match. In reply FC Dash Baramulla came back strongly played more attacking/ aggressive football, score their 1st goal in 60th minute of the match and equaliser came in 68th minute of the match through Farooq Ahmad. In added time two quick goals scored by Farooq Ahmad of FC Dash Baramulla and completed his 1st hat-trick of the tournament. When referee blew final whistle score line remain 4-2 goals in favour of FC Dash Baramulla.
The Tournament is being organized by Baba Raza Football Club Sopore and sponsored by Mir Electronics, Farooq & Brothers and Dar Pesticides Sopore.