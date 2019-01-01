FBNC training program held at G B Pant Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 31:
The Department of Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar in collaboration with National Health Mission, organised a 17-day Facility Based Newborn Care (FBNC) training programme for the doctors and nurses from district and sub district hospitals. The aim has been to impart intensive training in handling newborn to the staff at primary and secondary care maternity services at these hospitals.
During the training programme the participants were familiarised with latest techniques of managing newborn, immediate neonatal care, common neonatal problems, prevention of neonatal mortality and control of problems like injuries, breastfeeding and resuscitation of babies. These problem account for majority of neonatal deaths.
As the newborn care units have been set up at all the primary and district health centres, the technical upgradation of doctors and paramedics by way of these programmes would go a long way in minimizing infant mortality, managing young babies and avoiding their referrals to tertiary care units.
Participants from Ananatnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Gurez besides staff from JLNM, Rainwari and G B Pant Hospital attended the training.
Facilitated by senior faculty of Department of Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar, the participants in the training programme were given certificates and momentos. The staff from Gurez was presented with Glucometre for use at the local newborn care centre there.