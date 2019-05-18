About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

FB user booked for 'hate mongering'

 The Jammu police Friday booked a Facebook user for allegedly spreading hate messages in the city through the social media platform, said officials.
The FIR was lodged after a Facebook post written by a person with user name Sandeep Sethi, were found to be provocative and hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community, they said.
The case has been registered for committing offences of "hate mongering" in violation of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act at Bahu Fort police station, said officials, adding the police are trying to identify the accused. (PTI)

