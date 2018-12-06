Fazlul Haseeb Peer gets J&K IAS cadre

Srinagar, Dec 5:
Fazlul Haseeb Peer, who secured 36th rank in the civil services examinations conducted for 2018 batch, has been allocated IAS Jammu and Kashmir State cadre.
The allocation of the cadre has been made after the completion of foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration, Mussoorie.
Fazlul Haseeb Peer is son of Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer, Director Academics, JKBOSE.
The new policy for cadre allocation framed by the Central Government for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other officers is aimed at ensuring national integration in the country’s top bureaucracy.
Officers of all-India services-the IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service (IFS)-will have to choose cadres from a set of zones instead of states.
The 26 cadres have been divided into five zones in the new policy proposed by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances And Pensions. Zone-I has seven cadres-AGMUT (also known as Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories), Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. Zone-II consists of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, while Zone-III comprises Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam-Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland will constitute Zone-IV, while Zone-V will have Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.