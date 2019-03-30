Fazil Abbas Volley Ball tourney held at Jammu Polytechnic

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government Polytechnic Jammu organised Fazil Abbas Inter-Department Volleyball Tournament in the College in which six teams of different departments are participating.

The tournament has been named after late Fazil Abbas, 4th semester student of Architecture branch who passed away on May 4, 2015.

College Principal Er. Arun Bangotra was the chief guest who while praying tributes to Late Fazil Abbas said he was a brilliant student of the College on whose name the tournament has been organised.

He further laid stress on the importance of sports activities and encouraged the students to participate in sports which, he said, develops quality of leadership, sense of responsibility and creates the feeling of oneness by working together to become the good citizens of the Country.

The first match of the tournament was played between Automobile Engineering Department and Mechanical Engineering Department and the second match between Architectural Assistantship Department and combined team of Travel & Tourism and Instrumentation & Control Department.

In the first match, Automobile Engineering Department beat Mechanical Engineering Department by 2–0 (25-11, 25-10) sets. In the second match, combined team of Travel & Tourism and Instrumentation & Control Department defeated Architectural Assistantship Department by 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) sets.

Others who were present on the occasion were Er. Inderjeet Singh Workshop Superintendent, Er.Sukhdeep Singh I/c Civil Engg, Mr.Amit Sharma I/c Travel and Tourism Department, Ar. Ritika Wadhera H.O.D Architecture Assistantship, Er.Rajesh Gupta, H.O.D Automobile Engg, Er. Sanjay Gupta, H.O.D Electrical Engg, Ms. Guminderpreet Kour P.E.M, Ms. Toshi Devi, P.E.T., Er. Vandana Chib, Er.P.K. Angral, Er.Itika Sharma, Er.Ankush Langar, Er.Devika Bhardwaj, Ar.Saba, Ar. Janeeta and others were present.