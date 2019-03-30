About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fazil Abbas Volley Ball tourney held at Jammu Polytechnic

Government Polytechnic Jammu organised Fazil Abbas Inter-Department Volleyball Tournament in the College in which six teams of different departments are participating.
The tournament has been named after late Fazil Abbas, 4th semester student of Architecture branch who passed away on May 4, 2015.
College Principal Er. Arun Bangotra was the chief guest who while praying tributes to Late Fazil Abbas said he was a brilliant student of the College on whose name the tournament has been organised.
He further laid stress on the importance of sports activities and encouraged the students to participate in sports which, he said, develops quality of leadership, sense of responsibility and creates the feeling of oneness by working together to become the good citizens of the Country.
The first match of the tournament was played between Automobile Engineering Department and Mechanical Engineering Department and the second match between Architectural Assistantship Department and combined team of Travel & Tourism and Instrumentation & Control Department.
In the first match, Automobile Engineering Department beat Mechanical Engineering Department by 2–0 (25-11, 25-10) sets. In the second match, combined team of Travel & Tourism and Instrumentation & Control Department defeated Architectural Assistantship Department by 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) sets.
Others who were present on the occasion were Er. Inderjeet Singh Workshop Superintendent, Er.Sukhdeep Singh I/c Civil Engg, Mr.Amit Sharma I/c Travel and Tourism Department, Ar. Ritika Wadhera H.O.D Architecture Assistantship, Er.Rajesh Gupta, H.O.D Automobile Engg, Er. Sanjay Gupta, H.O.D Electrical Engg, Ms. Guminderpreet Kour P.E.M, Ms. Toshi Devi, P.E.T., Er. Vandana Chib, Er.P.K. Angral, Er.Itika Sharma, Er.Ankush Langar, Er.Devika Bhardwaj, Ar.Saba, Ar. Janeeta and others were present.

Latest News

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Mar 29 | Agencies
NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K

Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K's special status

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir

Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir's economy: Omar

Mar 29 | Junaid Kathju
Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Mar 29 | Agencies
ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Agencies
Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak describes incomprehensible India

Pak describes incomprehensible India's decision to reschedule upcoming ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Mar 29 | RK Online Desk
DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Mar 29 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Mar 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fazil Abbas Volley Ball tourney held at Jammu Polytechnic

              

Government Polytechnic Jammu organised Fazil Abbas Inter-Department Volleyball Tournament in the College in which six teams of different departments are participating.
The tournament has been named after late Fazil Abbas, 4th semester student of Architecture branch who passed away on May 4, 2015.
College Principal Er. Arun Bangotra was the chief guest who while praying tributes to Late Fazil Abbas said he was a brilliant student of the College on whose name the tournament has been organised.
He further laid stress on the importance of sports activities and encouraged the students to participate in sports which, he said, develops quality of leadership, sense of responsibility and creates the feeling of oneness by working together to become the good citizens of the Country.
The first match of the tournament was played between Automobile Engineering Department and Mechanical Engineering Department and the second match between Architectural Assistantship Department and combined team of Travel & Tourism and Instrumentation & Control Department.
In the first match, Automobile Engineering Department beat Mechanical Engineering Department by 2–0 (25-11, 25-10) sets. In the second match, combined team of Travel & Tourism and Instrumentation & Control Department defeated Architectural Assistantship Department by 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) sets.
Others who were present on the occasion were Er. Inderjeet Singh Workshop Superintendent, Er.Sukhdeep Singh I/c Civil Engg, Mr.Amit Sharma I/c Travel and Tourism Department, Ar. Ritika Wadhera H.O.D Architecture Assistantship, Er.Rajesh Gupta, H.O.D Automobile Engg, Er. Sanjay Gupta, H.O.D Electrical Engg, Ms. Guminderpreet Kour P.E.M, Ms. Toshi Devi, P.E.T., Er. Vandana Chib, Er.P.K. Angral, Er.Itika Sharma, Er.Ankush Langar, Er.Devika Bhardwaj, Ar.Saba, Ar. Janeeta and others were present.

News From Rising Kashmir

;