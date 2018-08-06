Fayyaz Sheheryar, elected president of AIBD

Srinagar:
The Asia-Pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development (AIBD) on Friday elected Fayyaz Sheheryar, Director-General of All India Radio, as its new President.
India has been elected as the president of Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) for the first time. India defeated Iran in an election for the post held in Sri Lanka on Friday, officials said here. The Presidentship is for two years. This will help the country in leveraging itself as the Broadcasting and media hub in Asia Pacific region.
Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), established in 1977 under the auspices of UNESCO, is a unique regional inter-governmental organisation servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in the field of electronic media development. It is hosted by the Government of Malaysia and the secretariat is located in Kuala Lumpur.
The AIBD is mandated to achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development. The Institute seeks to fulfil this mandate by mobilizing the intellectual and technological resources available within the national broadcasting organizations of its member countries as well as regional and international bodies through a well-established infrastructure and networking mechanism which includes government agencies, non-governmental organizations, institutions of higher learning, the private sector and individual professionals.