Faulty transformer irks SD Colony residents

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 06:
Inhabitants of Sheikh Dawood Colony area of Batamaloo Wednesday alleged that the Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to install an additional transformer, as the existing transformer develops frequent technical snags in the area.
According to residents of Lane 7 -Sector (B) of Shiekh Dawood Colony the area is continuously reeling under darkness from past four years with frequent power cuts and low voltage.
President of Mohalla Committee Mohammad Aslam said they are facing inconvenience as PDD has failed to install the additional transformer in the area.
He said there is already a 630 Kv transformer installed in the area which always remains out of order due to overloading. From past four years, the government has failed to meet our demands, Aslam said.
Despite Chief Engineer has sanctioned an additional 250 KVA substation including laying of HT/LT net of critically overloaded 630 KVA transformer along with site plan, he said.
“Around Rs 9.58 lakhs have been estimated as expenditure but except hollow assurances, nothing has changed on the ground,” Aslam said.
“It is very difficult to explain how we are living our lives under darkness,” he said adding that the transformer had made their life miserable. Few dozen families are enjoying its benefit and the rest are left for suffer as the voltage is very low,” he said.
Another local resident Javid Ahmad said they are getting power supply from a single 630 KV transformer, which is not enough and frequently develops technical snags.
He said it has become a routine and the concerned authorities are not paying any heed to our problems. Area is witnessing frequent snags every time and people are left to fend for themselves, Javid said.
“We approached the concerned officials but they turned deaf ears to our pleas. People are suffering on daily basis,” he said adding the area needs an additional 250 Kv transformer.
The residents appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer PDD to solve their problems on priority so that they get relief from the frequent power cuts.
Executive Engineer, Aijaz Ahmad Khan told The Rising Kashmir that an additional transformer for the area is in pipeline.
“We have already forwarded the file to higher authorities and it will take some time. The problem of residents would be solved soon,” Khan said.
