Faulty transformer irks Hawal residents

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 12:
Residents of Hawal area Wednesday alleged that the Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to install a new transformer in the area and they are facing frequent power cuts.
They said, Rang Masjid, Kralpora and Hawal areas are getting their power supply from a single 630 KV transformer, which is not enough and frequently develops technical snags.
Latief Ahmad Misgar, a local resident told Rising Kashmir that it has become a routine and the concerned authorities are not paying any heed to our problems. People are witnessing frequent snags every time, Misgar said.
“We approached the concerned officials but nothing changed on the ground. People are suffering on daily basis,” he said adding that the area needs more transformers.
The residents appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer PDD to solve the problem as soon as possible so that the residents don’t suffer anymore.