Fault lines in health sector

Adequate population health cannot be achieved without making health accessible, affordable and acceptable
Javid Ahmad Khan
Affordability and Accessibility to the health care for the upper elite class and people handling the affairs and chairs of the society is not an issues they are managing it one way or the other. What problem they have when they are getting a special treatment for health concerns in the ICUs of best medical institutions of country and abroad. Why they should be concerned about when they are believers of economic rationality where the constraint emotions towards the nation is not setting a limit to their thinking capacity (they are still firm on, autonomy, self- rule, self- determination without looking to the basic facilities for day to day survival, conflict is the best weapon to misuse and divert the attention from transparency and developmental works).
But the class having the eyes on the medical and health care facilities in the state need to look the problems and raise voices time and again. It’s not only availability but affordability, accessibility and acceptability that are important for the class. The tragic case of Kupwara lady recently is a shocking news to the people but the truth is we can’t imagine the loss to the lady and the death of the baby” who knows the baby could have been the future leader, a class thinker, a comrade or new entrepreneur of the society. The chronic problems in the health sector are the results of the Mismanagement of population projections, less manpower availability, limited institutional availability, lack of infrastructure, rural urban gap, lack of transparency, accountability and existence of corruption.
The rate of growth of the population has important implications for the health services. As per details from Census 2011, Jammu and Kashmir has population of 1.25 Crores, an increase from figure of 1.01 Crore in 2001 census. The population is expected to grow to 13809601 in 2025. It is necessary to estimate the probable future size of the state so that associated factors having implications on its development and the quality of life are understood.
The demand for medical services depends on the age composition as well as the size of the population. In the state, more than 8 per cent of the population is above the age group of 60 years accompany with 65 per cent in 15-59 age group and 25.6 in 0-14 age group (census 2011). Based on the data and flow of patients the management of the institutions should be done. The population projection, size and composition should be the silver line to implement the health policies.
Moreover the data regarding urban and rural flow of patients should be focus of the policies to be implemented. The growing demand of the medical services indicates the flow of patients in the health institutions in Table No 1.
As far as the availability of the man power in the state is concerned it includes doctors working, nurses and all those who are virtually employed or engaged in the health department of the state. The number of doctors in the state is 39892, out of which 2455 posts are falling vacant.
The supplementary manpower under NHM is 7014 comprising of 38 specialists, 557 MBBS doctors, 872 AYUSH doctors, 16 dental surgeons, 5531 paramedics. The doctor patient ratio in our State is 1:1658 as against the recommended norm of 1:1000 of World Health Organization (WHO). (Economic survey 2017-18).
The institutional availability is also not at par with the demands of the citizens. At present there are 5534 health institutions in the state (4433 Govt. and 1101 private). Giving the affordability concern the access to private hospitals is not easy for a section of the society. Essential equipment and lack of maintenance of biomedical equipment which affect the quality of medical care are also neglected.
Mental Health is the most neglected area. In spite of increase in psychiatric diseases due to ongoing conflict, tremendous stressful conditions, overwhelming fear and uncertainty, no attention is being paid to expand such services not to speak of up-gradation and modernization of existing facilities.
Urban rural gap is another challenge to be taking care of. As far as the medical attention received by mothers at delivery is concerned it is received more in urban areas than in the rural areas. Bottlenecks in infrastructure forms a constraint in the minimization of the gap.
Emergency care including trauma and disaster management service is available only in Srinagar and Jammu cities. Towns and rural areas have hardly any such facility and have to transport the patients to long distances which at times results in avoidable deaths on the way.
The Golden Hour is lost in traveling these long distances. Backward classes like Gujars and Bakarwals and residents of remote areas have limited access to health services in general and specialist care, in particular. (Amin Tabish, 2000)
Corruption, lack of transparency and accountability is another fault line in the health sector. In most of the reports state remains the highest corrupted state and among the various sectors where corruption is taking place health sector remains in inclusion.
Given the data in the Table No. 2 and comparing with the other states of the country the expenditure on the health sector is on average not low performed and is among the highest ten states in terms of per-capita expenditure on health and among top five as far as the expenditure as percentage of GSDP is concerned (As per the methodology of the source given under Table No 2). What is important to focus is the lack of transparency, corruption and delay in the implementation and getting work done.
|
Particulars
|
Units
|
2012-13
|
2013-14
|
2014-15
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
2017-18
|
OPD
|
Laks
|
226.16
|
259.94
|
263.54
|
281.53
|
287.21
|
181.68
|
IPD
|
Laks
|
9.93
|
12.45
|
10.90
|
11.34
|
11.21
|
7.99
|
MAJOR SURGERIES
|
Laks
|
1.18
|
1.47
|
1.17
|
1.32
|
1.29
|
0.84
|
MINOR SURGERIES
|
Laks
|
4.06
|
4.93
|
5.48
|
6.02
|
6.50
|
4.57
Table no. 1 Patient Load on health institution
Source: J&K Economic survey 2016-17
Table no.2A: Total Public Expenditure on Health and Allied Fields (Rupees per capita)
B: Total Public Expenditure on Health and Allied Fields at the State Level (as a percentage of GSDP)
|
|
2005-06
|
2006-07
|
2007-08
|
2008-09
|
2009-10
|
2010-11
|
2011-12
|
2012-13
|
2013-14
|
2014-15
|
A
|
1256
|
1616
|
1919
|
1,533
|
2,504
|
2,392
|
3,018
|
2,775
|
3,034
|
2898
|
B
|
4.56
|
5.36
|
5.85
|
4.16
|
5.95
|
4.80
|
5.22
|
4.31
|
4.19
|
4.3
Source: PavanSrinath, et al, 2018, A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Public Health Expenditure in India: 2005-06 to 2014-15, The Takshashila Institution, July, 2018
Author is assistant professor in Economics at Islamic University of science and technology, Awantipora
khan.javid3@gmail.com