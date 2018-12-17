Father of ‘mentally challenged’ man who ‘crossed across LoC’ seeks his return

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Dec 15:
Father of a "mentally challenged" man hailing from a remote village of Poonch district, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on December 11 and was apprehended by Pakistani forces, has appealed the governments of India and Pakistan to help him in getting his son back.
Mohammad Alyas Mir (30) son of Mir Hussain of Jhulas, Poonch had gone missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on December 11, Tuesday, at around 4 pm.
Sources said a complaint has also been lodged with police chowki, Jhulass.
Mir Hussain said they came to know that Aliyas had crossed the other part of Kashmir inadvertently and was later apprehended by the forces there.
"I appeal the authorities of India and Pakistan to help me in returning my son," Hussain said. (GNS)