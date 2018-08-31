About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo released

Published at August 31, 2018 03:31 PM 0Comment(s)1734views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Jammu Kashmir Police on Friday released the father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo from the custody.


A top police official said the father of Riyaz Naikoo has been released after some questioning.

