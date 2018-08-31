Father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo released

Javid SofiPulwama
Jammu Kashmir Police on Friday released the father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo from the custody.
A top police official said the father of Riyaz Naikoo has been released after some questioning.
Two army men were injured in a firing incident during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in upper reaches of Bandipora forests in north Kashmir on Friday. Official sources said that the army's 27 RR has launched a search operation in the woods of Chaan Daji and Dani Behak ...More
Jammu Kashmir Police on Friday released the father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo from the custody. A top police official said the father of Riyaz Naikoo has been released after some questioning.More
India and Pakistan have discussed the implementation of various hydroelectric projects under the Indus Waters Treaty during the 115th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Lahore on August 29-30, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. "As p...More
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president has been summoned by Raj Bhawan following his remarks about the new Governor Satya Pal Malik being BJP's own man. Sources in BJP said Raina will be meeting Governor Malik Friday afternoon and is likely to clear to the Governo...More
Terming the arrest of the second son of UJC chief Syed Salahuddin as a vengeful act, the United Jihad Council on Friday said Indian forces and agencies by targeting the houses and families of “mujahideen” are making vain attempts to break the resolve of the armed...More
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Friday termed the abduction of 11 kin of Jammu Kashmir r policemen as "worrisome". Omar tweeted: "11 abductions! This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley. "What's worse is the selective outrage -- p...More
Asserting that militants and government forces victimising each other’s families is highly condemnable, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said it marks a new lowin our situation. Mehbooba said families shouldn’t become casualties and ma...More
Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir Friday said the petitions challenging Article 35-A should have been rejected by the Supreme Court instead of deferring the matter "The petition challenging Article 35 A should have been rejected at the very threshold...More
Home Minister Rajnath Singh today disapproved the remarks of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief criticising N N Vohra, saying the former Governor had performed with distinction and maintained the dignity of the constitutional post. In a statement, Singh said the governor's po...More
The Supreme Court Friday adjourned the hearing on plea challenging the validity of Article 35-A case till January 2019. The central government told the court that the matter is 'very sensitive'. The next hearing is in January 2019.More
Amid reports about the abduction of family members of policemen by militants, the state police on Friday said that they are ascertaining the facts. Police also said that no high alert has been sounded in Kashmir. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Range, Swayam Praka...More
The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of just over 71 to a US dollar during the morning trade session on Friday. Around 10 a.m. the Indian rupee was pegged at 70.97-98 to a US dollar after it touched 71 to a US dollar -- the lowest ever mark -- against the greenback...More
Life across the Kashmir Valley on Friday was crippled for the second consecutive day due to a complete shutdown call by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A. All shops, public transport, other ...More
Even as the Valley witnessed a total shutdown on Thursday over apprehensions that Article 35A of the Constitution may be tinkered with, Jammu & Kashmir’s new governor Satya Pal Malik said the state administration will file a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a defe...More
Authorities sounded high alert across south Kashmir areas on Thursday after gunmen abducted seven persons connected directly or indirectly with the local police force. Reports said gunmen on Thursday evening abducted Zubair Ahmad, son of a policeman from Arwani area of Kulga...More
