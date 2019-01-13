Father of 11 kids bedridden, appeals for help

Noor ul HaqUri:
The Uri labourer—who survived the tragic Uttrakhand landslide in December 2018, on Saturday appealed the state and district administration for financial assistance in order to meet out his family needs and for his treatment.
45-year-old labourer, Altaf Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Mothal in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district survived tragic landslide in Uttrakhand on 21st December in 2018. Eight labourers from Uri were killed while as two labourers Altaf Hajam and Abbas Sheikh were injured in a landslide near a construction site of Chrar Dham in Rudraprayad district of Uttrakhand.
Family member of Altaf said that he is bed ridden as the landslide left him handicapped. He claimed that both the governments of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttrakhand have so far failed to provide any financial assistance to the injured labourer.
Altaf, according to his family remained under treatment for about 12-days in Uttarakhand and was brought home by the company officials with whom he used to work.
Altaf Ahmad Hajam appealed the state administration and Governor Satya Pal Malik for financial help in order to meet out the needs of his family and for his own treatment.
"I was working in Uttarakhand as a labourer from last two years. In December, 8 of our colleagues died while as two of us got severely injured. My arm and a leg suffered severe breakage. My company people admitted in the hospital where I was treated for 12 days and accompanied me up to my home. From 4th January, I am left bedridden at my home,” Altaf said. He said neither the J&K government nor the Uttrakhand government provided any financial assistance to the injured.
“I have 11 kids, eight daughters and three sons and am not in a position to do any physical work. I have no alternative resources. I am helpless. My family members will die of starvation. Please help me and my family. I can't even afford to hire an ambulance up to hospital, “he appealed the government and the philanthropists.
Mushtaq Ahmad Hajam, a relative of Altaf said that if the state government announced ex-gratia relief for the deceased labourers—why no financial or medical assistance was provided to the injured labourers.
"The poor labourers have no other means of income. They were lone bread winners of their families and are now at the mercy of others. State administration must also think about their rehabilitation and financial assistance, "Mushtaq said.
SDM, Uri Baseer-ul-Haq told Rising Kashmir that there were no such instructions from state administration for any financial support to the injured. However rupees two lakhs were provided to the families of victims who died in the landslide.
“There were no such orders of any assistance to the injured, however we have already sent a proposal to state administration as the survivor Altaf Ahmad Hajam is with 50 per cent disability. I will depute a revenue official to his home to get the details and will surely recommend his case for the financial aid,” SDM Uri said.