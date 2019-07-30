Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

July 30, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police Tuesday said that a man was arrested for killing his daughter in a forest area of Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police spokesman said that Javid Ahmad Khan son of Rehmatullah Khan of Laridora Sheeri NarvaWaw area killed his daughter and dumped her body in a forest area.

"The accused confessed to have asked her daughter to accompany him to a nearby forest area where he hit her with some hard item, killing her on the spot. He later dumped her body in the forest," he said.

The accused had informed a local resident about the crime, who later on informed the police, the spokesman said.

"The man who owns a bakery shop at Sangrama Baramulla confessed that he killed his daughter."

A case FIR No 23/2019 u/s 302/RPC has been registered in the incident and accused is in police custody, he said adding that the body of the girl was recovered and further investigation was underway.