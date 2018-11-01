Father loses second son in two months

‘I would like to die like my two sons’
Javid SofiTral, Oct 31:
In April 2018, Ghulam Nabi Khan, a labourer fof Handura village in Tral got a call informing him about the killing of his eldest son, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan along with his three associates, a local and two foreigners, in Laam forests of Tral.
As the Khan family was recovering from the trauma of losing a young son in a gunfight with government forces, their second son, Showkat Ahmad Khan went missing on July 26.
He went on to tread his brother’s path.
Sixty seven days later, Showkat was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Chaankitaar village of Tral along with a Pakistan militant, Muhammad Usman, who is said to be the nephew of JeM's founder, Moulana Masood Azhar.
Eyewitnesses in Hondura said that though Khan family received the charred body of Showkat, it did not upset Khan.
He ascended to a podium where the charred body of his son was kept in a coffin and addressed mourners and encouraged them not to lose heart for they could not see Showkat’s face.
The residents said they received the charred body of around 12 kg mass wrapped in a cloth.
"I am not upset at seeing my son’s charred body," he said to the mourners. “If I get a chance, I would like to die like my two sons.”
People in thousands had poured in at Handura since early morning to take part in the funeral prayers of the slain militant.
The funeral prayers were held in multiple rounds.
The first funeral was held at 9 am and within one-and-a-half-hour, four back-to-back rounds of funeral prayers were held for the slain militant.
The residents said the militants appeared during the funeral and gave a gun salute to their associates.
Later, the slain militant was buried in the village graveyard at 10:30 am.
Two months ago, four rounds of funeral prayers were held for his elder brother, Ishfaq.
Ishfaq, who was a mason, was put behind the bars under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after he made an unsuccessful attempt to snatch a rifle from a policeman in Pampore area of Pulwama in 2014.
After getting released from jail, he joined militant ranks in 2016.
Showkat is survived besides his parents by two siblings, a brother and a sister.
He had schooling up to 10th standard.