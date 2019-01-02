Father held for trying to abandon newborn baby

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 01:
In a shocking incident, a man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district has been arrested by police after he was found trying to abandon his newborn baby in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident according to police took place on Monday at Malkhah area of Nowhatta and the man who happens to be baby’s father was caught by locals who informed police about the incident.
The man has been identified as Manzoor Hussain Banyari, son of Misri Banyari, a resident of Shamsipora Shopian. He has been arrested by police.
SP North City, Sajad Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that the poor man was caught by locals while trying to abandon the baby and was handed over to Nowhatta Police Station.
“The baby had some congenital deformities at the back side of head. The said person told police that he was very poor and cannot bear the newly born baby’s treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this regard in PS Nowhatta under FIR number 72/2018 under section 317 RPC.
The man according to police has four children adding that her wife has given birth to two offspring including the one he tried to abandon.
The baby has been admitted to GB Pant Children hospital Sonwar for treatment while his mother is recovering in Lal Ded maternity hospital where she gave birth to the child.
Medical Superintendent, GB Pant hospital, Dr Kanwarjit Singh said the male baby is undergoing treatment and is on the ventilator at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
“He is suffering from Meningoencephalocele, a type of encephalocele, which is an abnormal sac of fluid, brain tissue, and meninges that extends through a defect in the skull,” he said.
He is suffering from the rare disease. “When we received the baby, he was wrapped in a polythene bag. He was admitted immediately. He is also suffering from fever and sepsis,” he said.
Pertinently, the children hospital which had been housing abandoned babies in past lacks pediatric social workers to care for such babies while there is also no rehabilitation home due to the lackadaisical approach of authorities.
The abandoned babies came to light in February 2018, after a baby was left to dogs in a plastic bag at LD hospital, who was later adopted by a childless couple of Srinagar.