Father fulfills militant son’s will; leads funeral prayers

Javid SofiPulwama:
Thousands of people participated in funeral prayers of slain militant, Asif Nazir Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar at Panzgam village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
Local residents from Panzgam informed Rising Kashmir that three rounds of funeral prayers were held for the slain militant in the morning.
“The slain militant had made a will that his funeral prayers be led by his father,” the villagers said, adding as per the will of the slain militant his father led the first round of funeral prayers in a playfield in front of government higher secondary school.
The villagers added another funeral was led by a relative at the same place to accommodate those who couldn’t take part in first round of funeral prayers.
The residents informed that despite government forces had created barricades at various entry points to the village, a large number from adjoining villages including Gulzar-pora, Baighpora, Malangpora, and Padgampora took part in his funeral. One more turn of funeral prayers were held at the ‘Shaheed’ park where the slain militant was lowered to grave at around 10: 30 AM in the morning amidst pro-freedom and Anti-Indian slogans
Police said that Asif had joined militant ranks in January of 2017. He was associated with HM and then became a part of Zakir Musa led Ansar Gazwat-ul- Hind before joining Essa Fazili group of militants.
As per locals Asif was pass out from a Jammu based private college where from he had completed his B-tech degree.
Asif, the youngest of his siblings, is survived by two brothers, a sister and parents.
Asif was shot dead by unknown gun men on Saturday night at Naseem Bagh area of Srinagar. Soon police rushed to the spot and recovered a pistol, two magazines and a fake identity card from the possession of the slain militant. The body was later handed over to heirs in the evening.