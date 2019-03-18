Father dies, son, daughter injured in Uri road mishap

March 18, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

One person died and two others were critically injured in a road accident in Paranpila Uri area of north Kashmir’s district Baramulla on Sunday morning.

A police official in Uri said that an Alto 800 met with an accident near Paranpila area of Uri resulting in on spot death of a one person and injuries to two others. He said that the vehicle in which the trio, were traveling in fell into a deep gorge at Paranpila Uri.

The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Anayat Awan while as the injured were identified as his son Azhar Awan and daughter Muskan. Police said the injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Uri where from they were referred to district hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment. The injured brother sister duo are said to be critical.

Following the accident, an 11 month-old child was charred to death at his residence in Paranpilla area of Uri.

An eyewitness said that soon after the accident, the family rushed out of their house to help the accident victims leaving behind an 11 month-old child.

"When the family members came back after helping the accident victims, they found their single storey house in flames and a charred body of their child identified as Umaid Ahmed, son of Mohammad Maqsood lying in kitchen," the eyewitness said.

Police officials said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been set on to ascertain the cause of fire.