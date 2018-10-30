Father arrested for raping daughter in Kunzer

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Oct 29:
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his daughter in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Jammu and Kashmir police said that police station Kunzer received a written complaint from a person stating that his 22-year-old sister has been raped by his father.
A police official said that an FIR NO 117/2018 under Section 376 RPC was registered and an investigation was initiated in the instant matter.
“During the course of investigation statements of the victim and other witnesses under relevant provisions of the law were recorded. Medical examination of the victim has prima facie confirmed rape,” the police official said. Police said that the accused was arrested and further investigation of the case is going on.