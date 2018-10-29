Father arrested for raping daughter in Baramulla's Kunzer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his daughter in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Police spokesman said that police Station Kunzer received a written complaint from one person Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat stating that his 22 year old sister (name withheld) has been raped by his father Abdul Majid Bhat.
A police official said that an FIR NO 117/2018 under Section 376 RPC was registered and investigation was initiated in the instant matter.
“During course of investigation statements of victim and other witnesses under relevant provisions of law were recorded.
Medical examination of the victim has "prima facie confirmed rape,” the police official said.
Police siad that the accused Abdul Majid Bhat was arrested. Further investigation of the case is going on.