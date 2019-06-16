Father: An Anchor of Family

June 16, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

PERSPECTIVE

The popular saying in Kashmiri, "Moul mouj go salame rustoye gulam", meaning; the parents' blessed services are unconditional, is the impression of their purest form of selflessness. They are their own examples in offering the sacrifices in building and raising up their children. God also seems to be too generous to teach men the significance of parents. "O, Allah (SWT) be merciful upon my parents the way they were upon me in my childhood"- is an Islamic prayer ordained Himself by God to be supplicated by the faithful children for their parents. Indeed, parents put in their every potential to see the best in children with nothing like that of their own rest. They are the epitome of selfless love, care and affection and they always abundantly extend unflinching support towards their children without reckoning.

The mother unequivocally deserves the highest form of honor because her oceanic depth of love and emotional being as a mother can't be measured even in fathoms. That is why the Prophet of Islam (SAW) replied, "your mother, your mother, your mother", when asked by a companion repeatedly about the rights among parents to be given the most preference. After the fourth request, the Prophet (SAW) replied him, "your father". This popular hadith makes it evident that mother is really supreme which, I believe, is agreed upon by all, devoid of faith and order because it prevails the universal sense among the masses across the globe.

After mother, the very next is father. Mother is generously admired by all in all times. That is what she deserves. But we forget to pay homage to fathers in the amount they deserve being the second most revered among all around us. If the "paradise lies under the feet of a mother", the father has been said, "the door to paradise", again by the Prophet of Islam (SAW). So he too deserves to be glorified in the same tune which isn't given to him these days, the sad part.

Fathers, particularly in the families at the ebb, spend a life of an endless struggler. If a mother acts as an emotional treasure for her children, the father burns the blood, sinks in his own sweat to bring them up and acts as a rock behind them. All fathers are not in comfort. I wish all are! Those who are, most of them deliver their role more easily as fathers to the extent that they make available to their children what they wish. But the father who has to fight harder to make ensure a new dress for his child, good meals to eat or a little toy to play on some festive occasion is a brave father, indeed. Such a father, raising and making his kids with nothing apparently in hand or pocket actually deserves to be given a medal.

Some two years back, It was indeed not less than a Nobel Prize for an auto rickshaw driver when he got the flash that his daughter had brilliantly cracked the prestigious IAS exam. All around, listening to the news, he uttered the surprise sigh word -"wow". But he himself broke down in tears, perhaps didn't know how to celebrate or might have instantly recalled all his sufferings, agonies and miseries which he had gone through each passing day to act as a sole supporter behind her success. The thing of joy, entertainment or recreation- all were alien to him. Such fathers, who don't have even a little concept of leisure, family outings or trips, make their children a trip to the stars by toiling up themselves to the mountains of pains- not happening with the otherwise affluent homes always.

The miracles happen and shall continue to happen in the acknowledgement of fathers who are contended despite having nothing but only wish to have sound health through which they ultimately make the sound families. They are not worried about the accumulation of wealth. They are satisfied if they make the survival possible in its simplest form with education of their children as the only wish to see it fulfilled.

Fathers- whether rich or poor, are worried about the safety and well being of their children but the fathers with vision encourage them to take risks too to become unique. Yet in all cases, father is a sacred canopy for all his children. Absence of father is a single greatest risk factor in teen deviation, delinquency and life as failure. So, to be an orphan means to suffer for years ahead. Father means limitless bounties and when he is consciously involved in children, the children won't be involved in the activities not being nodded by the father or society. The life as a successful endeavor is thus a promise to be kept with.

The father, who had toiled hard till his old age in making the future of his children better, deserves to be given; rest, love and care in the rainy days of his life. It is awfully and pathetic to see some aged persons with white beard and fragile body working like usual laborers in others' homes or pulling the loaded carts in the market and pushing them by shoulders in the hot and cold seasons bearing the brunt of heat and cold waves. This is a shame for any society and the so called welfare state at large. Also, this is a curse, to say the least, for those children who have abandoned their parents at the mercy of their aging and ailing physique despite having everything to live a dignified life with them. They have not understood that living with parents is an honor and a blessing from Almighty.

The backbreaking and the most painful time throughout the life of a father is the moment when he has to shoulder the coffin of his own children, who are otherwise, the support of his aging and ailing being. Unfortunately, many fathers have been going through this unusual and toughest experience for decades together in Kashmir like other conflict zones of the world. Wish the conflict is resolved to end this “horrible experience", the unfortunate fathers do have to witness.

There are a few fathers who fail to deliver, what an affectionate and caring father is supposed to do owing to their peculiar attitude not matching to the standards and values of a society. Their families undergo premature disintegration and always live in the atmosphere of confrontation of family feuds and conflicts. Good fathers always try to avoid such events by utilizing their life skills and wisdom to manage the family affairs. When there is father the kids are fortunate to think that the market belongs to them as put by some poet "pita hai tou bazaar key sab khiloney apney hain". May they Rest in peace - Fathers who are not alive and a long and healthy life for all who are still alive and kicking.

